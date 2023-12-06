Mild late week sunshine; Weekend snow is possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is moving into the area along and ahead of a warm front approaching from the west. Abundant sunshine and a gusty south breeze will help transport the warmth into the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-40s with wind chill values in the 30s. Wind gusts will reach 25 to 30 miles per hour until just after sunset.

High temps will be in the 40s today with gusty south winds and sunny skies. (KTTC)

Winds will reach 25 to 30 miles per hour in our area until just after sunset. (KTTC)

Temperatures will drop just below freezing tonight with mainly clear skies. Southwest winds will diminish during the evening, becoming much lighter later in the night.

Temps will drop to the 30s this evening. Highs tomorrow will be in the 50s. (KTTC)

Thursday will be the sunniest and warmest day of the week, featuring high temperatures in the 50s across the area. Winds will be a little lighter as well, generally five to 15 miles per hour.

Clouds will thicken during the day on Friday as a cold front from the northwest moves into the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a brisk westerly breeze that will keep wind chill values mainly in the 30s.

High temps will be very mild until the weekend. There will be a chance of light snow on Saturday. (KTTC)

A storm system on Saturday will brush past the area to the southeast, possibly bringing light snow during the day. A minor coating of accumulation will be possible with mostly cloudy skies in the area, and high temperatures will be in the low and mid-30s.

There will be a chance of measurable snowfall on Saturday. (KTTC)

Colder, drier air will flow into the region on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a brisk northwest breeze, and high temperatures will be in the low 30s. Wind chill levels will be in the 20s.

The upcoming week will be bright and seasonably cold, for the most part. Expect high temperatures in the 30s throughout the week with a chance of light snow next Wednesday.

Temps will be seasonably cold this weekend and next week. (KTTC)

My one minute forecast for Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Bright, breezy, mild weather is returning to our Weather picture. Expect high temperatures in the low 40s. Temperatures will be around 50 for the next couple of days. There will be a chance of light snow on Saturday.

