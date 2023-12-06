Make-A-Wish kids spark joy with motivational hotline this holiday season

Make-A-Wish is hoping to spark hope this month with the debut of The Holiday Wish Line, a telephone hotline with messages recorded by Wish Kids.(Make-A-Wish)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) – While the holiday season often brings joy and celebration, it can also bring a range of stress.

Whether it’s holiday travel delays, the rush to find a last-minute gift, or the desire to be closer to friends and family the season can bring unique challenges that can be overwhelming.

Make-A-Wish is hoping to spark hope this month with the debut of The Holiday Wish Line, a telephone hotline with messages recorded by Wish Kids.

The goal is to give callers a moment of joy as they navigate the bustle of the holiday season with messages to inspire togetherness and maintain the festive spirit.

“Hope is a guiding force for wish kids and their families as they face the unimaginable,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “The instant a child’s hope is realized, they experience a powerful, life-changing joy that nurtures their emotional well-being. The Holiday Wish Line allows anyone, at any time, to receive a dose of hope and joy from our wish kids.”

The hotline features messages from six kids who have all battled a critical illness. They provide kid-friendly advice, stories and funny moments via phone at 480-914-9474 until Dec. 31.

Callers will be asked to select from a series of prompts to listen to messages from the following wish kids:

  • Jasper, a 5-year-old with chronic respiratory failure from Wrentham, Massachusetts, who wished for a backyard playset;
  • Brantley, a 7-year-old from Nevada, Texas, with a heart condition, who wanted to see snow and wished to build a snowman with his family;
  • Annabelle, a 9-year-old from Clovis, California, with cystic fibrosis, who wished to skate with her favorite hockey team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights;
  • Ava, an 11-year-old from Clive, Iowa, with a heart condition, who learned first-hand what it takes to be a content creator for her wish;
  • Fernie, an 11-year-old with cancer from Janesville, California, who, as an avid athlete, wished for a batting cage in his backyard;
  • Holin, a 10-year-old from Pensacola, Florida, whose love for music landed her onstage with her favorite singer.

