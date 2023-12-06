Maintaining your garage during the winter season

247 Garage Door Opener advice
247 Garage Door Opener advice(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Many people forget about the garage door during the winter months especially for broken springs, bottom brackets break, opener problems and more. Jim Hayden is the General Manager of 247 Superior Garage Door in Rochester and dropped by Midwest Access Wednesday to give advice on maintaining the functionality of garage doors.

If you would like more information about 247 Superior Garage Door, you can check out the website here.

