Lighting ceremony of iconic Kahler Grand Hotel Sign Wednesday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –After an extensive renovation and much anticipation, the iconic Kahler Grand Hotel sign in downtown Rochester will light up once again.

The sign was constructed in 1971 with letters that stood more than 10-feet tall.

However, over the years the sign reached a point of disrepair.

Crews took it down earlier this spring to work on bringing it back to life.

The 500-thousand dollar repair incorporates energy-efficient and color-changing LED lights.

It is also built to withstand the extreme Minnesota weather elements.

The sign relighting is happening at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

