Hormel Institute research discovers possible key to eradicating poliovirus

Hormel Institute
Hormel Institute(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Newly published research by the Hormel Institute shows a human antibody may be the key to eradicating polio worldwide.

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), polio is an extremely contagious disease caused by the poliovirus that spreads through person-to-person contact and often arises without symptoms. About 25% of people infected with poliovirus experience flu-like symptoms and some may experience more severe symptoms affecting the brain and spinal cord, including meningitis and even paralysis, which can ultimately result in death.

Dr. Susan Hafenstein, PhD, Professor and Cryo-EM Director at The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota, and Carol Bator, Cryo-EM Project Specialist, are co-authors of a paper that was recently published in Nature Communications.

The paper, entitled “A human monoclonal antibody binds within the poliovirus receptor-binding site to neutralize all three serotypes,” analyzes a human antibody that was observed successfully neutralizing all three serotypes of poliovirus — making it a promising candidate for the future development of antiviral treatments.

According to the Hormel Institute, polio cases have dramatically declined over the last several decades, but the disease has yet to be eradicated worldwide. Thirty-three cases of type 1 wild poliovirus were documented globally in 2018, type 2 has not been detected since 2012, and type 3 was declared globally eradicated in 2015.

Until recently, the United States had not documented a polio case since 1979, thanks to widespread polio vaccinations. But resurgence remains a risk, as reports of a poliovirus case and presence of the virus in wastewater in New York were reported in 2022.

The study can be found here.

