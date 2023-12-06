Gingerbread display at the St. James Hotel

2023 St. James Hotel Gingerbread Display
2023 St. James Hotel Gingerbread Display(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) –Curated by in-house Pastry Chef, Amy Zerwas, this year’s gingerbread display is a replica of the Red Wing Depot, located just across the street from the St. James Hotel. The Red Wing Depot opened to the public in 1904 and was built by Milwaukee Railroad Architect, J.M. Nettenstrom. The style of the building was influenced by the neoclassical revival of the 1893 Chicago Columbian Exposition.

Enjoy the Gingerbread Depot from now through January 1, 2024, in the main lobby of the St. James Hotel along with the Red Wing Gandy Dancers Train display which can be viewed on weekends through December 17, 2023.

Chef Amy Zerwas brought some examples of her gingerbread cookies to the set of Midwest Access Wednesday.

