Former Owatonna High School begins demolition

School officials say that transition took a minute to get used to, but that the new facility is everything that they had hoped for.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Owatonna is in the midst of the new high school’s maiden voyage.

The $126-million building took more than three years to complete and spans 317-thousand square feet.

School officials say that transition took a minute to get used to, but that the new facility is everything that they had hoped for.

“We’re so grateful to our community. Again, strong schools build strong communities but also strong communities build strong schools, and our community support here has been fantastic and our students and staff and community all feel that,” said Superintendent Jeff Elstad.

Meanwhile, demolition has begun on the former high school building.

Built in 1921, the building has been a staple in the community for more than a century.

Efforts are being made to preserve that history.

Artifacts have been recovered from the building to be saved both at the historical society and at the new high school, and the district will keep using the property after demolition is complete.

The district says that it’s bittersweet seeing the historic building go down, as it saw the development of so many people over the years, but hopes to build a new history in the new location.

“Change is hard, and what we know is that there are traditions, there’s excellent traditions here in our community. Owatonna High School, the old building, served us well since 1921, and so we want to embrace that, we certainly, again, the traditions and the history are coming with us,” said Elstad.

