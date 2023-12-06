Close to record warmth on Thursday; Light snow returns this weekend

Temperatures warm into the 50s on Thursday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures were around 10-15 degrees above average on Wednesday and even warmer temperatures are expected on Thursday!

Record warmth ahead
Record warmth ahead(KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the middle and lower 50s across SE MN and NE IA on Thursday. Most areas will be around record-high temperatures for Thursday’s date. These warm temperatures will continue on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Our next weather-maker will move into the region this upcoming weekend. A light snow chance will be possible on Saturday with high temperatures in the middle and lower 30s. Temperatures will continue to be near seasonal averages into next week too! Highs will be in the middle and lower 30s most of next week.

Winter storm track
Winter storm track(KTTC)

I’m keeping a close eye on the potential storm track of this weekend’s weather-maker. Right now, there is low agreement between our long-range models of the placement of the low pressure. Keep an eye on the forecast as we move closer to the weekend.

Nick

