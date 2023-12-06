BCA releases findings from Rochester standoff.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota BCA released more information from its investigation into a standoff with Rochester police last week.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who died during the November 30 standoff as William Lee Carter, 34, of Rochester. According to the medical examiner, Carter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The BCA said Carter made several phone calls early in the day on November 30 threatening to hurt himself and others. Police located Carter in his vehicle parked outside of a strip mall.

During the lengthy standoff, police tried to negotiate with Carter. After authorities heard a shot from inside the vehicle, officers deployed various less-than-lethal rounds in an attempt to get home to leave the vehicle.

Carter then fired a handgun at officers several times striking a police vehicle. According to the BCA, officers heard another shot from inside Carter’s vehicle, where he was later found dead. Police did not return fire.

From the crime scene, BCA said it recovered a handgun from inside the vehicle. The incident was captured on numerous cameras, including body-worn, squad and surveillance cameras from nearby businesses. BCA agents are continuing to review footage as part of the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present it to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for review.

If you or someone you know needs to talk to someone, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7; simply dial 988.

