12th Street road closure in NW Rochester Wednesday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A traffic alert that may impact your commute.

12th Street northwest from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue will be closed Wednesday in Rochester.

Contractors will be replacing sewer lines in the area.

You are asked to avoid this stretch of road to allow city crews to make the necessary changes.

The closure is expected to only last for one day.

