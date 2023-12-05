Sunshine and warmer temps are ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We measured a trace to half an inch of snowfall across much of the area this morning associated with the clipper-type system that moved through the Upper Mississippi Valley. The storm system has pulled away to the southeast, but its cloud cover remains. Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon until some breaks of sunshine develop in the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-30s with a brisk northwest breeze.

High temps will be in the 30s with brisk winds this afternoon. Wind chill values will be in the 20s. (KTTC)

Clouds will clear off tonight with light winds in the area. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Temps will drop from the 30s to the 20s tonight. High temps tomorrow will be in the low 40s. (KTTC)

Warm air will begin to build northward into the Upper Mississippi Valley on Wednesday and that mild air mass will linger in the area until the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies tomorrow with a gusty south breeze, and high temperatures will be in the low 40s. Thursday will be sunnier and warmer with a brisk southwest breeze. High temperatures will be the warmest of the week during the afternoon hours. Expect readings in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will thicken a bit on Friday, but temperatures will still manage to reach the mid and upper 40s.

High temps will be in the 40s over the next three days. (KTTC)

A storm system to our south early in the weekend will bring a chance of light rain showers to the area on Saturday. As cold air mixes in aloft, there may be a brief changeover to snow in the evening, but as it stands right now, little if any accumulation is expected. Sunshine will return on Sunday, and high temperatures will again be in the mid-30s.

Temps will be warmer than the seasonal average this week before colder air arrives and high temps cool to the 30s this weekend and next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, December 5, 2023. It’s a cloudy and chilly day in the area. Expect very limited late afternoon sunshine with high temperatures in the 30s. High temperatures will be in the 40s over the next three days. There will be a chance of rain and perhaps a little snow this weekend. #weatherman #weather #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

