Sunshine and warmer temps are ahead this week

High temps will be in the 30s today; Some 40s are likely in the coming days
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We measured a trace to half an inch of snowfall across much of the area this morning associated with the clipper-type system that moved through the Upper Mississippi Valley. The storm system has pulled away to the southeast, but its cloud cover remains. Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon until some breaks of sunshine develop in the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-30s with a brisk northwest breeze.

Clouds will clear off tonight with light winds in the area. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Warm air will begin to build northward into the Upper Mississippi Valley on Wednesday and that mild air mass will linger in the area until the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies tomorrow with a gusty south breeze, and high temperatures will be in the low 40s. Thursday will be sunnier and warmer with a brisk southwest breeze. High temperatures will be the warmest of the week during the afternoon hours. Expect readings in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will thicken a bit on Friday, but temperatures will still manage to reach the mid and upper 40s.

A storm system to our south early in the weekend will bring a chance of light rain showers to the area on Saturday. As cold air mixes in aloft, there may be a brief changeover to snow in the evening, but as it stands right now, little if any accumulation is expected. Sunshine will return on Sunday, and high temperatures will again be in the mid-30s.

