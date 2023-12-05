Slick roads today; mild sunshine returns for the second half of the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re dealing with a few slick patches on roads and highways today in the wake of the snow showers we encountered very early this morning. The storm system has pulled away to the southeast, but the cloud cover associated with it remains in our area. Expect mostly cloudy skies for most of the day until some breaks of sunshine develop in the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a brisk northwest breeze.

Clouds will clear off tonight with light winds in the area. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Warm air will begin to build northward into the Upper Mississippi Valley on Wednesday and that mild air mass will linger in the area until the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies tomorrow with a gusty south breeze, and high temperatures will be in the low 40s. Thursday will be sunnier and warmer with a brisk southwest breeze. High temperatures will be the warmest of the week during the afternoon hours. Expect readings in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will thicken a bit on Friday, but temperatures will still manage to reach the mid and upper 40s.

A storm system to our south early in the weekend will bring a chance of light rain showers to the area on Saturday. As cold air mixes in aloft, there may be a brief changeover to snow in the evening, but as it stands right now, little if any accumulation is expected. Sunshine will return on Sunday, and high temperatures will again be in the mid-30s.

