Santa visiting Altra Federal Credit Union Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You better watch out because Santa Claus is coming to town Tuesday.

He will be visiting Altra Federal Credit Union in Rochester from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The event is free for all families and gives families a chance to take your photo with Santa.

Santa will also be handing out a Hallmark book, Let the Snow Begin, to each family while supplies last.

Altra Federal Credit Union in Rochester is located at 3833 Cascade Creek Road NW.

