RPS study session to discuss ‘attendance options plan’ Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Public School Board is holding a study session to further discuss the controversial ‘attendance options plan.’

The study session is being held Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m.

The new 10-point proposal, unveiled by superintendent Kent Pekel last week, seeks to cut district-wide transportation and threatens to close three schools in order to save money.

It would also expand the district’s school age child care.

The proposal has to be approved by February of next year in order to go into effect.

RPS also plans to hold public information sessions and send out surveys for input.

