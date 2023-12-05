Rochester City Council passes annual budget, announces tax levy increase

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In a 6-1 vote, Rochester City Council approved its 2024-2025 budget Monday night. The budget is estimated at $579.1 million, with a property tax levy increase by 9.44 percent ($8.8 million).

The city’s preliminary tax levy is approximately $101.5 million.

Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said in spite of the increase, the property tax rates for 2024-2025 would be less than in recent years.

68.4 percent of Rochester property taxes will go towards the city’s general fund (public safety and public works), while 10.3 percent will go towards parks and recreation. Both capital improvements projects and the Rochester Public Library will gather more than eight percent of the funds.

The motion passed 6-1, with councilmember Molly Dennis voting “no.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.