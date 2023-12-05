RFD responds to vehicle fire in northeast Rochester

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire coming from a detached garage in northeast Rochester Monday evening.

RFD said the call came in around 7:30 p.m. regarding the fire on 8th Street NE.

Firefighters determined it was a vehicle fire and put out the flames. Damage was contained to the vehicle, some contents inside the garage, and the overhead door.

They estimate the cost of the damage to be around $10,000.

No one was hurt.

