PEM superintendent addresses district set backs.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – From allegations of hazing to tensions rising over contract negotiations, the Plainview-Elgin-Millville school district has had a challenging first half of a school year.

“We really care about students,” superintendent Darrin Strosahl said.

That statement was at the core of PEM’s meet and confer meeting Monday evening. Strosahl described this school year as a ‘rough fall’; however, the district is trying to turn itself around.

“We really want folks to know that we’re working together,” Strosahl said.

Strosahl provided an update into the district’s new coaches committee that has many parents and current staff upset. The teacher’s union was displeased, stating it was formed hastily and without transparency.

According to Strosahl, the committee is about providing support for those who lead student activities.

“Making sure that we refocus the committee and talk about membership, purpose and how do we go about making sure that we have support,” Strosahl explained.

PEM teachers and staff have been fighting for better contracts since June. Just last week teachers stopped covering for other teachers during their prep time. Strosahl reports the district and union have agreed to go into mediation on December 19.

“It will be good to see the relationship heal between the board and the staff, making sure the district stays on top of taking care of students,” Strosahl shared.

Coming up on Thursday, the district will meet to discuss the coaches committee. Future organizations, the purpose of the committee and future coach recommendations are on the agenda. The next full school board meeting is on December 11.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.