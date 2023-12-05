PEM superintendent addresses district set backs

PEM superintendent addresses district set backs.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – From allegations of hazing to tensions rising over contract negotiations, the Plainview-Elgin-Millville school district has had a challenging first half of a school year.

“We really care about students,” superintendent Darrin Strosahl said.

That statement was at the core of PEM’s meet and confer meeting Monday evening. Strosahl described this school year as a ‘rough fall’; however, the district is trying to turn itself around.

“We really want folks to know that we’re working together,” Strosahl said.

Strosahl provided an update into the district’s new coaches committee that has many parents and current staff upset. The teacher’s union was displeased, stating it was formed hastily and without transparency.

According to Strosahl, the committee is about providing support for those who lead student activities.

“Making sure that we refocus the committee and talk about membership, purpose and how do we go about making sure that we have support,” Strosahl explained.

PEM teachers and staff have been fighting for better contracts since June. Just last week teachers stopped covering for other teachers during their prep time. Strosahl reports the district and union have agreed to go into mediation on December 19.

“It will be good to see the relationship heal between the board and the staff, making sure the district stays on top of taking care of students,” Strosahl shared.

Coming up on Thursday, the district will meet to discuss the coaches committee. Future organizations, the purpose of the committee and future coach recommendations are on the agenda. The next full school board meeting is on December 11.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Two teens taken to hospital after 100 MPH rollover crash
The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Shot of police lights.
Rochester man arrested after firing gun in Essex Park
M30 Tablets with M on one side and 30 on the opposite.
Rochester man facing drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

RFD responds to vehicle fire in northeast Rochester
Athlete of the Week: Nora Carstensen
Rochester City Council passes annual budget, announces tax levy increase
Legislators hold “child-protection” task force