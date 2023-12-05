New Twins license plate unveiled in Minnesota

Minnesota Twins Special License Plate
Minnesota Twins Special License Plate(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins Community Fund unveiled its new special license plate for drivers in the state Tuesday.

The license plate will feature the club’s interlocking “TC” logo and the new “M and North Star” mark, along with “This is Twins Territory” written along the bottom. The design features the Twins’ legacy red, white and navy color palette throughout the plate.

In addition to the typical vehicle plate fees, the Twins’ special plates will require an annual $30 contribution to the non-profit Minnesota Twins Community Fund. All proceeds will support the fund’s mission to enrich communities by supporting the healthy development of children and families.

You can purchase these plates online starting January 1, 2024.

“We are excited to give Twins fans a fun new way to express their love of our team, while also empowering Minnesotans to create a brighter future for our youth. The important dollars raised through these plates are a direct investment in our next generation, enabling the Twins Community Fund to use the games of baseball and softball to inspire not just great athletes, but great humans.”

Kristin Rortvedt, the Minnesota Twins Community Fund Executive Director and the Twins’ Senior Director of Community Engagement.

To learn more about the new plates, click here.

Minnesota Twins Special License Plate
Minnesota Twins Special License Plate(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Two teens taken to hospital after 100 MPH rollover crash
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
bluff valley
“Lights at Bluff Valley” permanently closes
M30 Tablets with M on one side and 30 on the opposite.
Rochester man facing drug charges after traffic stop
Shot of police lights.
Rochester man arrested after firing gun in Essex Park

Latest News

Santa will be at Altra Federal Credit Union Tuesday
Santa visiting Altra Federal Credit Union Tuesday
Austin Police asking for public's help identifying woman involved in alleged theft
Bed bugs found at Austin High School
Austin man in critical condition after Tuesday morning crash
KTTC News Now