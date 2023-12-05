New Twins license plate unveiled in Minnesota

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins Community Fund unveiled its new special license plate for drivers in the state Tuesday.

The license plate will feature the club’s interlocking “TC” logo and the new “M and North Star” mark, along with “This is Twins Territory” written along the bottom. The design features the Twins’ legacy red, white and navy color palette throughout the plate.

In addition to the typical vehicle plate fees, the Twins’ special plates will require an annual $30 contribution to the non-profit Minnesota Twins Community Fund. All proceeds will support the fund’s mission to enrich communities by supporting the healthy development of children and families.

You can purchase these plates online starting January 1, 2024.

“We are excited to give Twins fans a fun new way to express their love of our team, while also empowering Minnesotans to create a brighter future for our youth. The important dollars raised through these plates are a direct investment in our next generation, enabling the Twins Community Fund to use the games of baseball and softball to inspire not just great athletes, but great humans.”

To learn more about the new plates, click here.

Minnesota Twins Special License Plate (KTTC)

