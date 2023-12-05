New Minnesota State Seal finalist selected
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The State Emblems Redesign Commission has selected and approved “design S224″ as the finalist for the next official Great Seal of the State of Minnesota.
With the approval vote, the loon will be featured on the seal. While the design itself is final, certain aspects of the seal may still be modified including dates, language, design of the stars, and color of the loon’s eye.
The vote to move forward with the design was unanimous.
The group will meet again Tuesday, December 12 to discuss modifications to the state seal.
Commissioners are also still working to create Minnesota’s next state flag. Currently six finalists are being used as the basis for the flag.
The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and to design a new official state flag for Minnesota no later than January 1, 2024.
