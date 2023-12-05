Man in critical condition after crash in Austin Tuesday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) –An Austin man is in critical condition after a crash early Tuesday morning in Mower County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, just after 5 a.m., 35-year-old Blaine Edwards was driving east on on I-90 in the Windom Township just east of Austin.

The vehicle went off the road and rolled.

Edwards was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin with life-threatening injuries.

Trooper say the roads were coated with snow and ice at time of the crash.

