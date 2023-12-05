“Lights at Bluff Valley” permanently closes

bluff valley
bluff valley(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – A holiday lights show in Southeast Minnesota has permanently closed.

“Lights at Bluff Valley” in Zumbro Falls announced on Facebook that is has closed permanently.

It’s a one and a half mile drive thru lights tour that features themed areas with over 450 light displays.

So far no word on why or what prompted the permanent closure.

