Light snow possible tonight; Big warm up ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are tracking a little light snow on the way for this evening. Flurries and light snow are expected to move into southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa from the west after 5 pm and exit after 11 pm. Snowfall amounts will again be minor, anticipated to be less than half of an inch. However, the snow may have to overcome some dry air near the surface to reach the ground. Should this happen, we could have some minor impacts on the evening commute with slick roads.

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

Overnight, skies will remain cloudy with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

We are looking at one more day with seasonal temperatures before much warmer air settles into the Upper Midwest for the mid and late week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-30s with mainly cloudy skies.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

An upper-level ridge pushes into the Upper Midwest during the midweek, leaving high pressure in control of the region. This will result in a quiet weather pattern through the weekend and also bring a surge of much warmer air to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-40s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are expected to be strong out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph at times.

By Thursday, areawide temperatures will likely be in the upper 40s and even the low 50s in northern Iowa. Winds will remain breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph. Afternoon highs will continue to be well above normal in the mid to upper 40s on Friday before temperatures settle back into the mid-30s for the weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

