Hanukkah song reportedly removed from Rochester middle school holiday concert

Kellogg Middle School
Kellogg Middle School
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Hanukkah song has reportedly been removed from an upcoming holiday concert at Kellogg Middle School in Rochester.

KTTC received a call from a concerned parent. The parent said they found out from their student that the choir was originally going to sing a Hanukkah song, but the choir teacher decided to remove it, as she said it would be “controversial” due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

KTTC reached out to Rochester Public Schools for comment and received the following statement:

“This was not a District directive. We don’t prohibit religious songs from being performed at holiday concerts.”

Rochester Public Schools

KTTC also asked RPS what is being done to address the issue and if the district thinks it is fair for one religious song to be removed from the concert.

“A teacher removed two songs from the planned repertoire of holiday songs: a Kwanzaa song and a Hanukkah song. Both proved too difficult to learn to the quality expected within the time available. In addition, several students expressed concern that singing a traditionally Jewish song could be perceived as taking a side in the ongoing international conflict. The teacher engaged in dialogue with the students, which led to the teacher’s decision to remove these two songs from the concert program in early November. The District does not consider a song from any faith tradition to be inherently controversial.”

Rochester Public Schools

