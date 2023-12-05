George Santos is offering personalized videos for $200

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — George Santos already has a new gig.

The former congressman, fresh off his historic expulsion last week, has created a Cameo account where the public can pay for a personalized video message.

Screenshots of his account — with the bio “Former congressional ‘Icon’!” — started to spread online Monday morning. By the afternoon, users, including several lawmakers, were posting clips of Santos offering advice, blowing kisses and making cracks about Botox.

“Screw the haters. The haters are going to hate,” he said in one of the videos shared by Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt. “Look, they can boot me out of Congress but they can’t take away my good humor or my larger-than-life personality nor my good faith and the absolute pride I have for everything I’ve done.”

The price for a personalized video from Santos started at $75 and by Monday evening went as high as $200. He is also selling text messages for $10.

Santos did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment on Monday, but added a link to the Cameo account on his personal account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Last week, Santos was expelled from the House following a scandal-plagued tenure in Congress and a looming criminal trial. He is only the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by colleagues.

Days later, he appeared to be in good spirits, smiling as he told another Cameo user: “You know, Botox keeps you young, fillers keep you plump.”

The videos mark the latest bizarre turn for Santos, a once up-and-coming Republican who flipped a district in New York but whose life story began to immediately unravel as he entered the spotlight.

Reports detailed that he lied about having Jewish ancestry, a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree, among other things.

Then came a sprawling federal indictment in which he is accused of stealing the identities of donors and using their credit cards to make tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges, and wiring some of the money to his personal bank account.

Santos has pleaded not guilty and has a trial scheduled for next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.