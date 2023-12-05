City council to vote on additional fire department dorm in Mason City
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON CITY, Iowa. (KTTC) –The city council in Mason City could be taking action Tuesday on putting out bids for an addition and remodel of the fire department dormitory.
Staff say it will create a better way to house a more diverse staff and insure firefighter and paramedic well-being.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Mason City Public Library.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.