Cancer survivor is awarded a brand-new tractor after sharing his story

By Matt Rineer
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – For 100 years the Farmall brand has been supporting farmers across the country and now the brand is giving back to its customers.

As part of the Farmall brand’s 100-year anniversary, Case I.H. held a yearlong contest where the winner would earn a brand new Farmall 75c tractor.

Case I.H. asked its customers to share their stories on how the Farmall brand has impacted their lives and what they would do with the tractor.

Steve Wilson, a Rochester native was the man chosen to receive this honor after submitting his entry four days before the deadline.

“What it tells me is that a story is what is important, the story is what’s important and we had a good story so we’re very grateful, Wilson said.

Steve has been in the farming industry for more than 60 years, but it’s not just his farming legacy that makes his story special, Steve is a three-time survivor of throat cancer and malignant melanoma.

“Steve’s story is very heartfelt, its inspiring, the video he submitted for his entry makes you laugh it makes you cry it gives you goose bumps, it hits all the emotions,” Case I.H. campaign manager Terri Zanella said.

More than 8,400 people submitted entries for the contest, and Steve’s was ultimately chosen.

“My family has a hundred-year heritage and so on behalf of my family and behalf of eight thousand four hundred other entries we’ll accept the tractor,” Wilson said.

Steve said while he was creating his entry for the contest, he found a common thread among those in the Farmall family.

“I never saw a huge value in my heritage, but as I started putting the video together, I saw that every family has innovation, determination, and relation as part of their heritage and I found that I did to,” Wilson said.

In addition to the brand-new tractor, Steve was also awarded a $15,000 check from Case I.H. which he plans on using towards accessories for the tractor to help his family.

