Big warm-up for the mid and late week

Highs in the 40s and 50s possible
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a seasonal and cloudy start to the week, more sunshine and a big warm-up are ahead for the mid and late week. Overnight, temperatures will be chilly in the upper teens to low 20s with clearing skies. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

High pressure builds into the region Wednesday, allowing temperatures to jump into the low to mid-40s. Winds will be strong out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Increased cloud cover is expected during the morning with a few flurries possible. Sunshine looks to return later in the afternoon.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

Temperatures on Thursday could challenge or even set new records in parts of our area as afternoon highs soar into the upper 40s and low to mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with strong south winds at 10-20 mph. Temperatures remain well above normal in the upper 40s to low 50s on Friday with continued sunshine.

Conditions quickly cool back to seasonal levels in the low to mid-30s by the weekend. Early next week looks to be more seasonal as temperatures settle back to seasonal levels in the low 30s.

Precip forecast
Precip forecast(KTTC)

We are keeping an eye on Saturday, which would see the chance for a stray to isolated snow showers. Right now, overall confidence in this system impacting our area is low at this time but bears watching.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

