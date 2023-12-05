Austin Police asking for help in identifying person in theft

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest related to a theft from a local business.

The woman allegedly stole a Dremel tool and accessories from the business, according to APD.

Police say she was last seen leaving the parking lot in a grey 4 door sedan at a “high rate of speed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD investigations unit at 507-437-9405.

