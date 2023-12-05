Athlete of the Week: Nora Carstensen, Dodge County Girls Hockey

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – “It’s like little me, little 7th grade me is very proud and I know she is,” said Carstensen.

Carstensen started playing varsity hockey in seventh grade.

“That’s when I was like, ‘Okay it’s time to get serious. It’s time for me to see what I can do,” added Carstensen.

Coach Jeremy Gunderson remembers her first point.

“We finally said, ‘Hey, let’s give her a shot to see what can happen,’ and she ended up scoring, and all the kids kind of went crazy,” recalled Gunderson.

In her junior year, she has already surpassed the century mark milestone. She currently has 48 goals and 55 assists for 103 points.

“It just makes me feel really loved and really glad I’m in such a good community and everyone supports each other,” said Carstensen.

Through seven games, the Wildcats are 6-1 with Nora’s team-leading 16 points.

“I think that if we just keep working super hard and practice and working on the little things, we could be a very good team and we could make Dodge County known around the state,” stated Carstensen.

The state of hockey notices.

“So it’s nice when you travel, you play something like, oh, we heard Dodge County, they’re good hockey program,” explained Gunderson. “You know, and knowing what these kids have really done to establish for a program in building southern Minnesota.”

Led by their captain, Carstensen.

“You got a smaller kid that packs a punch, right? Type of kid spitfire, ultra competitor. You know that that wants to win at all costs, but I think anything she does, even off the ice, she goes 100 miles and has high expectations,” mentioned Gunderson.

Carstensen centers the Wildcats’ top line with a great skill set.

“(Nora) Plays two-way hockey with that group and works really hard. You know, four checks back checks, pure goal scorer, and making other people around her better. And that’s the key to be a good hockey player is you make your team better,” ended Gunderson.

