Winter Business Showcase Dec. 5th at the Mayo Civic

Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Winter Showcase
Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Winter Showcase(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Rochester community to come out for the second annual Winter Business Showcase on Dec. 5 at the Mayo Civic Center exhibit hall. From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., visitors can expect the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Business members to showcase its businesses and services to the region.

There will be light appetizers, a cash bar and interactive exhibits. All attendees will have the opportunity to enter into multiple door prizes while they walk around and network with local Rochester businesses. This expo is open to the public. $5 cash admission and a business card at the door.

Events and Program Director Ally Sheehan was a guest on Midwest Access Monday to talk more about the event.

