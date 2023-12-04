Two teens taken to hospital after 100 MPH rollover crash

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Two 17-year-old females, both from Eyota, were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash Friday evening just before 7:30 p.m.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the vehicle was driving at times of 100 miles per hour (MPH) on 40th St. SE when the driver lost control and rolled a couple of times while hitting a mailbox, fencing and eventually a powerline pole.

Both the driver and the passenger were able to get out of the car and walk to the nearest house to call 911 for help.

The driver complained of chest and hip pain but no word on injuries to the passenger, according to OCSO. Both were taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys with what OCSO says are non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to use due care for the crash.

