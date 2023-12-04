Timberwolves coach Finch named Coach of the Month

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The NBA named Minnesota Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch Western Conference Coach of the Month for October and November Monday.

The Wolves have started the 2023-24 campaign 14-4, which marks the best 18-game record to begin a season in team history.

The team went 13-2 in November, which is the most wins in a calendar month and is the second highest winning percentage (.867) in any calendar month in franchise history, second to when the team went 12-1 in February 2003, a .923 winning percentage.

According to the team, the .867 winning percentage in November marked the best record ever by a Minnesota-based MLB, NBA or NHL team in a single month with a minimum of 15 games played.

The first two months of play also saw the Wolves win seven straight games, the second-longest streak in franchise history since tallying nine straight wins from March 27, 2004 to April 14, 2004.

This is the first monthly honor of Finch’s coaching career, and he becomes the third Timberwolves head coach to win the award, joining Kevin McHale, awarded in January 2009 and Flip Saunders who was named Coach of the Month in January 2000, January 2001, February 2004 and April 2004.

Minnesota is 9-1 at home this year, tying the 2001-02 team for most wins through the first 10 home games to start a season in franchise history. Minnesota won seven straight home games to start the season, a franchise first.

Opponents have been limited to shooting 39.9% from the field at Target Center through the first 10 home games, also a franchise first for holding opponents under 40.0% shooting in their first 10 home games of a season.

The Wolves boast the league’s top defense so far this season with a 106.7 Defensive Rating, the lowest opponent field goal percentage in the NBA and have held opponents to 40.0% shooting or worse from the field 10 times, the most by any team this year.

Minnesota’s feat of holding opponents to 40.0% shooting or worse from the field 10 times through the club’s first 18 games are the second-most in the last 20 years to Indiana’s 14 times in 2013-14.

The Timberwolves have shot 50% or better from the field while holding opponents to 40% or worse from the field in six games this season. No other team has more than three such games and 20 teams have yet to reach that mark.

Orlando’s Jamahl Mosley was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.

