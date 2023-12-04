Temperatures climb into the 40s this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some of us picked up a little snow between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Snowfall amounts ranged from just a couple of tenths, all the way up to 1.5″. The best placement for snowfall was along and east of the Mississippi River.

Estimated snowfall amounts (KTTC)

Snowfall totals (KTTC)

While most of us missed out on the snow last night, another round of snow is possible Monday evening. A fast-moving clipper system will arrive from the Pacific coast and move through the Upper Midwest Monday evening, after 5 pm. Snow is expected to wrap up around midnight. Less than 1″ of snowfall is expected across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

Tonight, conditions will be quiet with some clearing cloud cover possible. Overnight temperatures will be seasonal in the low to mid 20s with calm northeast winds at 3-8 mph.

Quiet and cloudy conditions are expected Monday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will remain seasonal in the low to mid-30s on Tuesday.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Temperatures will trend much warmer for the mid and late week as afternoon highs soar into the low 40s on Wednesday. By Thursday highs will climb into the upper 40s and possibly low 50s in northern Iowa. Temperatures are expected to remain above average in the 30s and 40s into the weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.