Rochester's Craft and Vendor show this weekend

Rochester Holiday Craft and Vendor Show at Olmsted County Fairgrounds
Rochester Holiday Craft and Vendor Show at Olmsted County Fairgrounds(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Now holiday shoppers have more options this coming weekend with Rochester’s Holiday Craft and Vendor shopping event. On December 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. visitors are welcomed to come to Graham Park Building 41 at Olmsted County Fairground for the free event. The show will be filled with groups of home businesses to help with your holiday shopping experience.

Lisa Canedo of Canedo Event Planning was a guest on Midwest Access Monday to discuss the event in more detail.

If you would like more information about the event you can click on the Facebook page here.

