Rochester woman makes cross-stitch Christmas cards to spread holiday cheer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As many are starting to get into the holiday spirit, there is one crafter in Rochester whose Christmas spirit lasts all year long. Since 2005, Shirley Doyle has cross-stitched Christmas cards for her growing list of loved ones and friends.

Doyle tried crafts like embroidering and quilting but zeroed in on cross-stitching. It keeps her hands busy when she is watching TV, and she said it helped her break her nail-biting habit.

“It’s a therapy for me also, you know,” Doyle said. “Having a bad day? Just sit down and cross-stitch or do something like that.”

Last year Doyle’s husband Mike passed away, but she is inspired to continue making these cards and said it is a treat to hear how people like them. Some friends display her cards every year and even a familiar face in Olmsted County has kept every single one since 2005.

“Over the course of the years, I also introduced Shirley and Mike to my parents, and Shirley has included my mom on the Christmas list too,” Mark Ostrem, Doyle’s friend, said. “It brings so much joy to her. You know, completely different state to so far away, but it brings so much joy to her to get Shirley’s card every year as well.”

Doyle already started on next year’s cards and will continue to work on them through the new year. Each card has a message from Doyle, sometimes it is a poem and sometimes it is a verse.

This year’s cards are being addressed to send out to the special people on her list. She said her list is up to 70 people.

