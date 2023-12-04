Rochester man facing drug charges after traffic stop

M30 Tablets with M on one side and 30 on the opposite.
M30 Tablets with M on one side and 30 on the opposite.(KEYC News Now)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in Southeast Rochester early Monday morning.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), an officer saw a vehicle driving without any headlights on at the 400 block of 2rd Avenue Southeast near the Olmsted County Government Center around 12:45 a.m.

When the officer pulled the vehicle over, he allegedly smelled marijuana and saw the passenger, 22-year-old Lenton Troy of Rochester, had some laying on his lap.

RPD says when arresting Troy, he tried to run away. Police were able to stop him and bring him to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Along with the marijuana, authorities allegedly found a handgun and 73 grams of M-30 pills on him. Police say those pills likely contain fentanyl.

Troy is being charged with 1st degree-controlled substance crime, 5th degree-controlled substance crime, carrying a pistol without a permit, obstructing a legal process and introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

