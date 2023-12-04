Rochester celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Rochester celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Rochester celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday was the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. In recognition, Rochester hosted its 7th annual celebration event on Monday.

The day acknowledges the dignity, rights, and wellbeing of people with disabilities and celebrates their importance in society.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton proclaimed December 4th as the city’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The event took place at the Rochester Art Center and was sponsored by MaxAbility.

“I think it is so important to celebrate all of our citizens in our community and really provide diverse and inclusive environments for everybody to participate how they want to be seen. And that looks different for everyone, right? So that’s what this day is all about is kind of highlighting different talents for tour disability community.”

MaxAbility Committee Member Laurie Ackerman

The event featured a speech by Gaelynn Lea who is a musician and an advocate in the disability community.

