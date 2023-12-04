‘Name a Snowplow’ contest coming soon from MnDOT

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –It’s just about time for the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Name a Snowplow contest to begin. This marks the fourth year of the activity that out of thousands of name ideas only eight will be pasted along the side of one MnDOT snowplow in each of the agency’s eight districts. Watch for details in the next week as MnDOT puts out a call for nominations. In southeast Minnesota, three snowplows have received names:

· Snowbi-Wan Kenobi (2020-2021 winter) – Rochester Hwy 14 west

· Edward Blizzardhands (2021-2022 winter) – Faribault I-35

· Scoop! There it is (2022-2023 winter) – Winona Hwy 61, Hwy 43

The timeline in the past has been for nominations being sought in early to mid-December with voting likely in January and an announcement in either late-January or early-February of the eight names and their locations.

The naming contest has been wildly popular, and many other states have started similar activities with the public. Last year more than 64,000 people voted for their favorite names in MnDOT’s contest.

In total, MnDOT has 27 named snowplows across the state. Twenty-four have been named in the past three years of the contest. And two districts have individually named three additional snowplows.

You can find additional information about last year’s effort at this website: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/nameasnowplow/ . Information will be posted at this link once MnDOT announces details for the 2023-2024 winter contest.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.