Minnesota Gophers to take on Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Golden Gophers now know which bowl game the team will be playing in and who it will be taking on.

The Gophers will be taking on Bowling Green in the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit on Tuesday, December 26 at 1 p.m.

The Falcons finished the regular season in third place with a 7-5 overall record in the Mid-American Conference and posted its first winning record since 2015.

Minnesota went 5-7 overall and finished fifth in the Big Ten West. The gophers will be without Athan Kaliakmanis after the former starting quarterback declared his intention to enter the transfer portal.

Eden Prairie Native Cole Kramer is in line to start for the Gophers.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.