Minnesota chain fast casual restaurant Crisp & Green coming to NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As you’re driving down West Circle Drive in Northwest Rochester, you may have noticed a new building going up near Hy-Vee.

The building is located at 3660 Sarah Place NW. It’s owned by local commercial real estate company Realty Growth Inc.

The upstairs of this 20,000 square foot building will actually house Realty Growth Inc.’s headquarters.

Downstairs there are multiple units for different types of businesses.

The first one that’s setting up shop is Crisp & Green. It’s a fast, casual restaurant that started in the Twin Cities area.

Some are the items on the menu include its signature salads, grain bowls and smoothies.

Construction for the whole building is expected to wrap up in April.

“The population and what’s going on out here, it’s consistently been the fastest growing area of town for the last 15 years. A lot of residential going on and then obviously further down the road with Kwik Trip, development with Costco and everything that’s filled out. This is essentially the last spot remaining on West Circle Drive, so it’s kind of a natural fit,” RGI commercial broker and owner Nick Pompeian said.

Additionally, RGI is opening another space just blocks from the first building. It’s just behind Sterling State Bank, and it’s going to be another retail building.

RGI says they’re already in talks with several businesses to fill the space.

