Rochester man arrested after firing gun in Essex Park

By KTTC Staff
Dec. 4, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was arrested early Sunday morning after firing a gun in Essex Park in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), an officer was near Essex Park when he heard gunshots coming from the park. When the officer drove towards the park, he saw a vehicle driving away from the park and then pulled the car driven by Thout Aguek, 20, of Rochester over near 55th St. NW and West River Rd NW. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

When the officer walked up to the car, he saw a handgun magazine sticking out from under the front passenger seat of the car.

When officers further searched Aguek’s car, they found empty shell casings and unused ammo in the car along with a 9mm handgun, ear protection and open alcohol bottles.

Aguek was arrested and is now charged with reckless or dangerous discharge of a weapon, illegally transporting a loaded firearm, among others.

