Light snow tonight; Warmer temps later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a tranquil and seasonably chilly note, but there may be some light snow headed our way by this evening. We’re starting the day with sunshine and some patchy fog in the area. The fog will slowly lift this morning while clouds thicken ahead of a clipper-type storm system approaching from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s with a brisk southerly breeze.

After some morning sunshine and fog, clouds will take over and afternoon highs will be in the 30s. There will be a chance of light snow this evening. Less than half an inch of accumulation is expected. (KTTC)

Light snow will develop just after the evening commute tonight. Expect less than half an inch of accumulation in much of the area during the evening. The snow will taper off late in the night with clouds hanging around and overnight lows will be in the mid-20s.

Less than an inch of snowfall accumulation is expected across the Upper Mississippi Valley this evening. Most of our local area will receive less than half an inch of snowfall. (KTTC)

Light snow will be possible starting just after the evening commute tonight. Roads may become a little slick as minor accumulation can be expected in much of the area. (KTTC)

Cloud cover will slowly clear off on Tuesday in the wake of the clipper system. With the help of some afternoon sunshine, temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-30s, with a slight northwest breeze.

Warm air will build on Wednesday between storm systems in our region. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with gusty south winds during the day. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.

High temps will be several degrees warmer than the seasonal average for the majority of the week. (KTTC)

South winds and a mostly sunny sky on Thursday will help temperatures soar into the low 50s during the afternoon. That will likely be the warmest day of the week.

High temps will warm to the 40s later in the week. (KTTC)

Temperatures will remain mild on Friday ahead of a storm system that will bring spotty rain and snow showers on Saturday. Sunday will be bright and sunny, but seasonably chilly. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid-30s.

High temps will be mild later this week. Readings will be seasonably chilly next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My, one minute forecast for Monday, December 4, 2023. Light snow is possible this evening. Less than half an inch of accumulation is expected. High temperatures today will be in the 30s. After a cool Tuesday, milder weather is expected with sunshine Wednesday through Friday. #weatherman #weather #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.