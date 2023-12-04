Light snow tonight; Warmer temps later this week
High temps will climb from the 30s to the 40s later in the week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a tranquil and seasonably chilly note, but there may be some light snow headed our way by this evening. We’re starting the day with sunshine and some patchy fog in the area. The fog will slowly lift this morning while clouds thicken ahead of a clipper-type storm system approaching from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s with a brisk southerly breeze.
Light snow will develop just after the evening commute tonight. Expect less than half an inch of accumulation in much of the area during the evening. The snow will taper off late in the night with clouds hanging around and overnight lows will be in the mid-20s.
Cloud cover will slowly clear off on Tuesday in the wake of the clipper system. With the help of some afternoon sunshine, temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-30s, with a slight northwest breeze.
Warm air will build on Wednesday between storm systems in our region. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with gusty south winds during the day. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.
South winds and a mostly sunny sky on Thursday will help temperatures soar into the low 50s during the afternoon. That will likely be the warmest day of the week.
Temperatures will remain mild on Friday ahead of a storm system that will bring spotty rain and snow showers on Saturday. Sunday will be bright and sunny, but seasonably chilly. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid-30s.
