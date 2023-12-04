Light snow tonight; Mild sunshine later this week

Less than half an inch of snowfall is expected tonight
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a tranquil and seasonably chilly note, but there may be some light snow headed our way by this evening. A clipper-type storm system is approaching from the northwest, bringing clouds and some brisk winds to our area. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s with a brisk southerly breeze.

There will be a chance of light snow this evening. Less than half an inch of accumulation is...
There will be a chance of light snow this evening. Less than half an inch of accumulation is likely. Roads still may become slick in patches though.(KTTC)
Light snow will be possible this evening, just after the evening commute.
Light snow will be possible this evening, just after the evening commute.(KTTC)

Light snow will develop just after the evening commute tonight. Expect less than half an inch of accumulation in much of the area during the evening. The snow will taper off late in the night with clouds hanging around and overnight lows will be in the mid-20s.

Less than half an inch of snowfall is expected tonight. Most of the accumulation will occur...
Less than half an inch of snowfall is expected tonight. Most of the accumulation will occur before midnight.(KTTC)

Cloud cover will slowly clear off on Tuesday in the wake of the clipper system. With the help of some afternoon sunshine, temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-30s, with a slight northwest breeze.

Warm air will build on Wednesday between storm systems in our region. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with gusty south winds during the day. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.

High temps will be several degrees warmer than the seasonal average later this week.
High temps will be several degrees warmer than the seasonal average later this week.(KTTC)

South winds and a mostly sunny sky on Thursday will help temperatures soar into the low 50s during the afternoon. That will likely be the warmest day of the week.

High temps will reach the 40s and low 50ws later this week.
High temps will reach the 40s and low 50ws later this week.(KTTC)

Temperatures will remain mild on Friday ahead of a storm system that will bring spotty rain and snow showers on Saturday. Sunday will be bright and sunny, but seasonably chilly. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid-30s.

High temps will be mild later this week. Readings will be seasonably chilly next week.
High temps will be mild later this week. Readings will be seasonably chilly next week.(KTTC)
@ted_schmidt

My, one minute forecast for Monday, December 4, 2023. Light snow is possible this evening. Less than half an inch of accumulation is expected. High temperatures today will be in the 30s. After a cool Tuesday, milder weather is expected with sunshine Wednesday through Friday. #weatherman #weather #kttcwx #minnesota

♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
New NW Rochester commercial building
Minnesota chain fast casual restaurant Crisp & Green coming to NW Rochester
The Chateau Theater sees packed crowd for its winter market
The Chateau Theater sees packed crowd for its winter market
Fire
Mason City fire crews respond to house fire, residents displaced
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Attorney: Ex-officer Derek Chauvin released from hospital

Latest News

The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Light snow tonight; Warmer temps later this week
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Monday Morning Weather
Temperature trend
Temperatures climb into the 40s this week