Goodhue County Sheriff asking for public’s help in naming new K9

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office has added a new K9 to the team.

However, the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in naming the new pup.

He is a Shepard and Malinois mix.

Training will take 15 weeks, which means the new K9 won’t be out patrolling Goodhue County until just before summer 2024.

The dog will be trained in apprehension and narcotics.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for name suggestions to be commented on it’s Facebook post.

Goodhue County Sheriff's Office new K9 (KTTC)

