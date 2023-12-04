Goodhue County Sheriff asking for public’s help in naming new K9

Goodhue County Sheriff's Office new K9
Goodhue County Sheriff's Office new K9(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office has added a new K9 to the team.

However, the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in naming the new pup.

He is a Shepard and Malinois mix.

Training will take 15 weeks, which means the new K9 won’t be out patrolling Goodhue County until just before summer 2024.

The dog will be trained in apprehension and narcotics.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for name suggestions to be commented on it’s Facebook post.

Goodhue County Sheriff's Office new K9
Goodhue County Sheriff's Office new K9(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
New NW Rochester commercial building
Minnesota chain fast casual restaurant Crisp & Green coming to NW Rochester
The Chateau Theater sees packed crowd for its winter market
The Chateau Theater sees packed crowd for its winter market
Fire
Mason City fire crews respond to house fire, residents displaced
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Attorney: Ex-officer Derek Chauvin released from hospital

Latest News

Two teens taken to hospital after 100 MPH rollover crash in Eyota
Rochester man arrested after firing gun at Essex Park
National Cookie Day with Desserts by Dana
Celebrating National Cookie Day with ‘Desserts by Dana’
Rochester man facing drug charges after traffic stop
KTTC News at Noon
Anonymous donor matching donations up to $50,000 at Channel One