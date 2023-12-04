Celebrating National Cookie Day with ‘Desserts by Dana’

National Cookie Day with Desserts by Dana
National Cookie Day with Desserts by Dana(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Today marks National Cookie Day Dec. 4 and Midwest Access has the perfect guest to present it. Danna Ness is the owner of Desserts by Danna, specializing in made from scratch decorated sugar cookies to match any celebration, weddings, baby showers, corporate events, birthdays, anniversaries and of course, all the holidays.

You can check out Dana’s Facebook page here for more information.

