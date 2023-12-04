Car crash in Chickasaw County Sunday

Three people were taken to the hospital.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KTTC) –Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Chickasaw County, Iowa.

It happened around 3:15 Sunday afternoon on Highway 18 about 10 minutes east of Charles City.

Troopers say the driver, 29-year-old Emmanuel Rivera-Castro of new Hampton, Iowa, was speeding westbound when he lost control, went into a ditch, rolled and hit a power line pole.

He was flown to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Troopers say his two passengers, ages 27 and 41, were taken to Floyd County Memorial Hospital.

The extent of all injuries is unknown at this time.

