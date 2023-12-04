Anonymous donor matching donations up to $50,000 at Channel One

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An anonymous donor is matching every donation to Channel One Regional Food Bank for up to $50,000 until December 31.

Matched gifts from the anonymous donor will provide twice the support to the bank which serves more than 160 agencies and food programs in 14 counties.

According to Channel One, this doubled donation is impactful as the food bank is facing increased number of shoppers with federal benefits ending and average grocery price inflation rising as much as 11%.

Channel One’s Executive Director Virginia Witherspoon Merritt said families are currently facing challenging times and the matching donation will help bring increased food security.

“One, we want to say thank you to our anonymous donor and two, thank you to everyone who has heard the news, either from us or from our partners at the news channel. Thank you for giving generously. It’s a time that we really need the support.”

Those interested in donating to Channel One can do so by sending a check to 131 35th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 or online through their website.

Channel One’s Executive Director said you can also give the gift of time by volunteering at the food bank.

