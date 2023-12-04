Anonymous donor matching donations up to $50,000 at Channel One

Anonymous donor matching donations up to $50,000 at Channel One Regional Food Bank
Anonymous donor matching donations up to $50,000 at Channel One Regional Food Bank(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An anonymous donor is matching every donation to Channel One Regional Food Bank for up to $50,000 until December 31.

Matched gifts from the anonymous donor will provide twice the support to the bank which serves more than 160 agencies and food programs in 14 counties.

According to Channel One, this doubled donation is impactful as the food bank is facing increased number of shoppers with federal benefits ending and average grocery price inflation rising as much as 11%.

Channel One’s Executive Director Virginia Witherspoon Merritt said families are currently facing challenging times and the matching donation will help bring increased food security.

“One, we want to say thank you to our anonymous donor and two, thank you to everyone who has heard the news, either from us or from our partners at the news channel. Thank you for giving generously. It’s a time that we really need the support.”

Channel One Regional Food Bank Executive Director Virginia Witherspoon Merritt

Those interested in donating to Channel One can do so by sending a check to 131 35th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 or online through their website.

Channel One’s Executive Director said you can also give the gift of time by volunteering at the food bank.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale was traveling with...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
New NW Rochester commercial building
Minnesota chain fast casual restaurant Crisp & Green coming to NW Rochester
The Chateau Theater sees packed crowd for its winter market
The Chateau Theater sees packed crowd for its winter market
Fire
Mason City fire crews respond to house fire, residents displaced
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Attorney: Ex-officer Derek Chauvin released from hospital

Latest News

M30 Tablets with M on one side and 30 on the opposite.
Rochester man facing drug charges after traffic stop
Car Crash
Two teens taken to hospital after 100 MPH rollover crash
Shot of police lights.
Rochester man arrested after firing gun in Essex Park
Minnesota Gophers logo.
Minnesota Gophers to take on Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl