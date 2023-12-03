UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale was traveling with...
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale was traveling with family members when the fatal accident happened.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

UPDATE: The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide at Minneopa State Park on Saturday night has been publicly identified.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale was traveling with family members when the fatal accident happened.

Law enforcement responded to a call about a landslide around 5 p.m. at the Falls area.

Police say they located Loso’s body after digging through the landslide.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

The body of a 19-year-old was recovered Saturday night following a landslide at Minneopa State Park.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received just before 5 pm Saturday of a landslide at Minneopa State Park Falls area and someone was trapped under the earth that had collapsed. Emergency workers were able to locate the party trapped. They located a 19 year old male that was determined to be deceased once recovered.

This incident remains under investigation at this time and the Sheriff’s Office will release more information when it is available

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office was assited by the Mankato Departement of Public Safety Police and Fire Divisions, Minnesota State Patrol, South Bend Fire Department, Lake Crystal Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New NW Rochester commercial building
Minnesota chain fast casual restaurant Crisp & Green coming to NW Rochester
The Chateau Theater sees packed crowd for its winter market
The Chateau Theater sees packed crowd for its winter market
Fire
Mason City fire crews respond to house fire, residents displaced
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Attorney: Ex-officer Derek Chauvin released from hospital

Latest News

Anonymous donor matching donations up to $50,000 at Channel One Regional Food Bank
Anonymous donor matching donations up to $50,000 at Channel One
M30 Tablets with M on one side and 30 on the opposite.
Rochester man facing drug charges after traffic stop
Car Crash
Two teens taken to hospital after 100 MPH rollover crash
Shot of police lights.
Rochester man arrested after firing gun in Essex Park
Minnesota Gophers logo.
Minnesota Gophers to take on Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl