Quarry Hill Nature Center hosts Nature Art Show and Sale

By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Quarry Hill Nature Center hosted its 20th annual Nature Art Show and Sale on Saturday and Sunday.

The event featured ten local artists who showcased their artwork on the theme of nature.

The art show was free to attend and presented a variety of items including stained glass creations, paintings, photography, ceramics and woodwork.

“All of the artists here are dedicated to the craft — very open to talking to the public. They love to share their craft with people. You don’t have to buy their craft and they will still take a lot of time explaining what they do so they are all very friendly.”

Woodturner Mike Denney

Quarry Hill said 10% of all sales are donated to the friends of Quarry Hill for its nature education programs.

