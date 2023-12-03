Mason City fire crews respond to house fire, residents displaced

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday morning.

According to the Mason City Fire Department, just before 9 a.m., crews were dispatched for a house fire at 205 28th St SW.

Fire crews arrived and found the occupants outside the house with smoke showing from the attic vents. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire from the inside of the house. The fire was contained to the attic with smoke and water damage to the living room and bedrooms.

The fire department said the occupants will be staying with friends and relatives. The cause of the fire was accidental and electrical in nature. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were assisted by Mason City Police Department and Alliant Energy.

