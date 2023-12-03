Mason City fire crews respond to house fire, residents displaced

Fire
Fire(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday morning.

According to the Mason City Fire Department, just before 9 a.m., crews were dispatched for a house fire at 205 28th St SW.

Fire crews arrived and found the occupants outside the house with smoke showing from the attic vents. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire from the inside of the house. The fire was contained to the attic with smoke and water damage to the living room and bedrooms.

The fire department said the occupants will be staying with friends and relatives. The cause of the fire was accidental and electrical in nature. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were assisted by Mason City Police Department and Alliant Energy.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD responds to T.J. Maxx Plaza
UPDATE: Armed man in crisis at shopping center confirmed dead
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Minnesota Twins Logo
Twins announce new lead television and radio broadcasters
More than 550 Soldiers from the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” will go on a 10-month-long...
Minnesota National Guard ‘Red Bulls” deploying to Middle East
Mustafa Bush
Rochester man pleads not guilty to 2022 murder of girlfriend, drug charge

Latest News

KTTC Christmas Anonymous Toy Drive
KTTC holds annual Christmas Anonymous toy drive
The Chateau Theater sees packed crowd for its winter market
The Chateau Theater sees packed crowd for its winter market
HOUSING STABILITY FUNDING FAILED
HOUSING STABILITY FUNDING FAILED
Holiday decoration safety
Keeping your holidays safe with decoration safety
Bringing yuletide cheer to Oxbow Park: ZooDazzle returns after four years